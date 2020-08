Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 02:04 Hits: 22

The son of singer Steve Earle, Justin Townes Earle recorded eight albums, including 2019's The Saint of Lost Causes. His death was announced on his Facebook page Sunday night.

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/23/905303470/justin-townes-earle-second-generation-americana-star-dies-at-38?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music