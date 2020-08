Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 06:58 Hits: 11

November 25th, 2008 at the Annandale Hotel in Sydney Australia. That was first time I got to see Justin Townes Earle live and like so many others in the audience that night (as discussed with friends new and old over the ensuing years) I was transfixed by Justin’s performance. In my review I said “Eyes …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/08/24/justin-townes-earle-1982-2020/