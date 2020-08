Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 07:39 Hits: 11

The catchy pop tunes known as schlager have brought masses of partying Germans together for decades. But a closer look at some lyrics reveal outdated views.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-german-schlager-music-sexist/a-54604993?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf