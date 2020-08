Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Alan Jackson has been one of the few holdouts when it comes to country music arena acts holding onto hope they would be able to play some of the concerts scheduled for 2020, including multiple dates that were rescheduled from the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. But he's finally thrown in the towel.

