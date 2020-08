Articles

Published on Friday, 21 August 2020

Despite video evidence to the contrary, and no evidence whatsoever in the affirmative, multiple media outlets continue to report that Dolly Parton pledged her support to the Black Lives Matter movement---meaning the political movement---as opposed to saying in a simple colloquial exchange that the lives of black individuals matter.

