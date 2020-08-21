Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 13:57 Hits: 8

The more things change the more they stay the same! Although all September gigs are being rescheduled the wonderful Quarantine Concerts continue to bring joy. Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concerts make for a good time on Saturday nights. Dubbed one of the “10 Best Quarantine Concerts Online” by The New York Times, Jorma Kaukonen performs from his Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp in Ohio. Safely and carefully, he is often joined by Vanessa Kaukonen, John Hurlburt or Myron Hart. The sound quality is excellent, the voices ring clear, and the intention is true.

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 19th free solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m. EDT. Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show or alternatively go to his YouTube channel shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s one of a kind!

In case you missed it, watch last week’s show below.

Twitter:

@HotTunaBand

@JormaKaukonen

The post Jorma’s 19th Free Quarantine Concert Continues to Bring Joy on Saturday Night appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jormas-19th-free-quarantine-concert-continues-to-bring-joy-on-saturday-night/