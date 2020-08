Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 17:47 Hits: 12

Bright Eyes performs new songs off Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was and talks about finding bagpipe players for "Persona Non Grata" and remembering loved ones in the minutiae of experience.

(Image credit: Danny Cohen /Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/08/21/904255105/how-the-past-10-years-shaped-the-first-new-bright-eyes-record-in-almost-a-decade?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music