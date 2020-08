Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 17:18 Hits: 13

The Conciencia Collective, whose members include artists such as Becky G and ChocQuibTown's Goyo along with music industry insiders, aims to address longstanding inequities in the Latin music business

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/black-in-latin-music-goyo-el-guru-1027013/