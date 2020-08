Articles

Published on Friday, 21 August 2020

Texas country artist turned rising major label star Parker McCollum will not be playing a couple of upcoming shows where he was planning his return to performing. Parker is cancelling the performances after testing positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old let fans know on Thursday.

