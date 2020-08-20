Watch: Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers’ Comprehensive Collection Due in October

Articles

Wildflowers, Tom Petty’s 1994 solo album rightfully hailed as his solo masterpiece, is getting its long-awaited reissue. Wildflowers & All The Rest is set to be released on October 16 via Warner Records. Half the songs on Wildflowers were left on the cutting room floor, with Tom writing more songs than he could release at the time. “I broke through to something else. My personal life came crashing down, and it derailed me for a while. But I was at the top of my game during that record,” he told Rolling Stone in 2014.

Petty’s family, bandmates, and collaborators are fulfilling the vision he had for a comprehensive project. Daughters Adria and Annakim Petty, wife Dana, Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and engineer/co-producer Ryan Ulyate have curated a compilation of previously unheard tracks, solo demos, and live performances they call “many, many hours of pure sonic joy.”

Wildflowers & All The Rest will be released in multiple formats. Wildflowers & All The Rest—Deluxe Edition features 15 recordings made by Tom in his home studio as he was writing the album. The Deluxe Edition culminates with 14 live performances of songs from Wildflowers, recorded on tours from 1995 to 2017. Wildflowers & All The Rest—Super Deluxe is a Direct to Consumer Limited Edition set featuring Finding Wildflowers—16 studio recordings of alternate takes of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and Rubin honed-in on the final album.

Watch the video for “Wildflowers (Home Recording),” available now withpre-order of the Deluxe Edition, in addition to the recently released “There Goes Angela (Dream Away)” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” The video features never-before-seen footage of Tom at his home, shot by Martyn Atkins during the recording of Wildflowers. The video was co-directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed and produced by Assembly.

Wildflowers & All The Rest: A 2-CD and 3-LP set that features 25 tracks, with five unreleased songs. Includes lyrics to all the songs on Wildflowers and All The Rest.

Disc 1: Wildflowers (15 tracks, as per the 1994 released album)

Disc 2: All The Rest (10 tracks—five unreleased songs)

LP 1 and 2: Wildflowers

LP 3: All The Rest

Wildflowers & All The Rest—Deluxe Edition: A 4-CD and 7-LP set that features 54 tracks, eight unreleased songs and 24 unreleased versions. The 4-CD includes the Rick Rubin introduction, track-by-track for all the songs included on these formats, while the 7-LP also includes the David Fricke essay and lyrics to all the songs on Wildflowers and All The Rest.

Disc 1: Wildflowers

Disc 2: All The Rest

Disc 3: Home Recordings/Demos (15 tracks—three unreleased songs; 12 unreleased versions)

Disc 4: Wildflowers Live (14 tracks—12 unreleased versions; two distributed to Fan Club only)

LP 1 and 2: Wildflowers

LP 3: All The Rest

LP 4 and 5: Home Recordings/Demos

LP 6 and 7: Wildflowers Live

Wildflowers & All The Rest—Super Deluxe Edition: A 5-CD and 9-LP Direct to Consumer, Limited Edition set that features 70 tracks, nine unreleased songs and 34 unreleased versions. Includes Rick Rubin introduction, David Fricke essay, track-by-track for all music and lyrics to all the songs on Wildflowers and All The Rest. This set also comes with a hardbound book, cloth patch of Wildflowers logo, sticker of Wildflowers logo, replica of “Dogs with Wings” tour program (the 1995 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tour), hand-written 4-song lyric reprints in vellum envelope, a litho of new and exclusive art by Blaze Ben Brooks for the song “Only A Broken Heart,” and a (numbered) Certificate of Authenticity.

Disc 1: Wildflowers

Disc 2: All The Rest

Disc 3: Home Recordings/Demos

Disc 4: Wildflowers Live

Disc 5: Alternate Takes (Finding Wildflowers) (16 tracks—one unreleased song; ten unreleased versions)

LP 1 and 2: Wildflowers

LP 3: All The Rest

LP 4 and 5: Home Recordings/Demos

LP 6 and 7: Wildflowers Live

LP 8 and 9: Alternate Takes (Finding Wildflowers)

Wildflowers & All The Rest—Ultra Deluxe Limited Edition: A 9-LP Direct to Consumer, Limited Edition set (only 475 copies will be sold). The package includes the same contents as the Super Deluxe Edition, as well as an exclusive unique unisex necklace—hand-made by Maria Sarno in a faux suede pouch, an exclusive lyric book with the illustrations by Blaze Ben Brooks, an exclusive 7” of “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” packaged in a custom fabric bag with a metal Wildflowers logo as the closure—designed and made by Los Angeles-based, Made Worn.

TOM PETTY—WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST

1). Wildflowers

Wildflowers You Don’t Know How It Feels Time to Move On You Wreck Me It’s Good to Be King Only a Broken Heart Honey Bee Don’t Fade on Me Hard on Me Cabin Down Below To Find a Friend A Higher Place House in the Woods Crawling Back to You Wake Up Time

2). All The Rest

Something Could Happen Leaving Virginia Alone Climb That Hill Blues Confusion Wheel California Harry Green Hope You Never Somewhere Under Heaven Climb That Hill Hung Up and Overdue

3). Home Recordings

There Goes Angela (Dream Away) You Don’t Know How It Feels California A Feeling of Peace Leave Virginia Alone Crawling Back to You Don’t Fade on Me Confusion Wheel A Higher Place There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel) To Find a Friend Only a Broken Heart Wake Up Time Hung Up and Overdue Wildflowers

4).Wildflowers Live

You Don’t Know How It Feels Honey Bee To Find a Friend Walls Crawling Back to You Cabin Down Below Drivin’ Down to Georgia House in the Woods Girls on LSD Time to Move On Wake Up Time It’s Good to Be King You Wreck Me Wildflowers

5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*

A Higher Place Hard on Me Cabin Down Below Crawling Back to You Only a Broken Heart Drivin’ Down to Georgia You Wreck Me It’s Good to Be King House in the Woods Honey Bee Girl on LSD Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version) Wildflowers Don’t Fade on Me Wake Up Time You Saw Me Comin’

