Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 23:00 Hits: 9

Live album was taped at various concerts over the past six years, culminating with a 2020 recreation of their legendary Live Aid hits medley

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/queen-adam-lambert-announce-concert-album-live-around-the-world-1046964/