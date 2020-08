Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Here’s a beautiful new track from Darwin songwriter David Garnham. It’s an old-timey sway of a song that drifts along like a warm summer breeze. That lilting country melody and a chorus that paints a wonderful picture of life’s essentials. Garnham describes it as Jimmie Rodgers meets Jimmy Little. The song is the first taste …

