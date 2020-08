Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

A film expert looked into how TV series and cinema foreshadowed the COVID-19 pandemic years ago. Here's why we should have been watching more closely.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-coronavirus-pandemic-seen-it-all-before-in-the-movies/a-54622263?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf