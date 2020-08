Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 14:28 Hits: 6

Articulating the kind of down home and wholesome side of country music that just like so many of the other more pleasing and enjoyable facets of the genre have been rendered patently absent in today's popular realm, Mo Pitney has become a fan favorite over his burgeoning career with quality songs and a laid back demeanor.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-mo-pitneys-aint-lookin-back/