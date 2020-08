Articles

Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

This week, Maddie & Tae's "Die From A Broken Heart" finally made it to #1 on the country radio charts. It is a major accomplishment, and a long-fought battle for a song that was originally revealed to fans all the way back in the fall of 2018, and not released as a proper single to radio until May 6th, 2019.

