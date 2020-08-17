The Doors’ Robby Krieger Releases First New Solo Album in 10 Years

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

The legendary guitarist and songwriter of The Doors and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Robby Krieger will be releasing his first solo album in 10 years on April 24, 2020. The Ritual Begins At Sundown will be released via his new home at The Players Club, a division of the Mascot Label Group.

The Doors weren’t just one of the most iconic bands of their generation, but one of the most influential bands in rock history and Robby Krieger was responsible for writing some of their biggest hits in ‘Light My Fire,’ ‘Love Me Two Times,’ ‘Touch Me’ and ‘Love Her Madly.’

The Ritual Begins At Sundown is a 10 song instrumental record with 9 originals and one cover, the Frank Zappa song ‘Chunga’s Revenge,’ The album features Krieger’s long time writing partner, co-producer and former Zappa bassist Arthur Barrow, and Zappa alumni Tommy Mars (keyboards) and Chad Wackerman (drums). Highly recommended for Zappateers and fans of adventurous guitar histrionics.

