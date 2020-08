Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 18:20 Hits: 5

Dolly Parton did not come out for defunding the police. Dolly Parton did not come out for pushing Marxist ideals. Dolly Parton did not come out for the dissolving of the nuclear family, or any other controversial topic that has been tied to the Black Lives Matter movement, legitimately, tangentially, or unfairly.

