Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 11:56 Hits: 5

Twenty-six-year old Grammy-winning multi-instrumental composer and prodigy Jacob Collier talks about his new album, Djesse Vol. 3., whichfeatures collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and T-Pain.

(Image credit: Dyan Jong/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/15/902713663/jacob-collier-on-creating-the-negative-space-of-djesse-vol-3?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music