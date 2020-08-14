Listen: Elvis Costello Releases “We Are All Cowards Now”

Articles

Today sees the release of Elvis Costello‘s “We Are All Cowards Now,” from a forthcoming album called Hey Clockface. The album is scheduled for an October 30th release date via Concord Records.

Before the pandemic, Costello recorded several songs in Helsinki, alone in the studio and at the helm of every instrument. “We Are All Cowards” is the third advance bulletin from “The Helsinki Sound.” The other two songs from the solo session are “No Flag” and “Hetty O’Hara Confidential.”

‘Hey Clockface’ was recorded in Helsinki, Paris and New York and mixed by Sebastian Krys in Los Angeles. Of the Paris sessions, Costello states: “I sang live on the studio floor, directing from the vocal booth. We cut nine songs in two days. We spoke very little. Almost everything the musicians played was a spontaneous response to the song I was singing. I’d had a dream of recording in Paris like this, one day.”

Attractions/Imposters keyboardist Steve Nieve, as well as Bill Frisell and Nels Cline make guest appearances on the album.

The motion picture of “We Are All Cowards Now” by Eamon Singer & Arlo McFurlow features images of flowers & pistols; smoke & mirrors; tombstones & monuments; courage & cowardice; peace, love and misunderstanding.

