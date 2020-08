Articles

Arlo McKinley empties the kitchen of every single top shelf heartache and sad story he has in the tank on what is officially his first solo album, 'Die Midwestern,' and turns in a stunner of a record for Oh Boy, if to no other end than to not let the blessing of the great John Prine down.

