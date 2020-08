Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 09:54 Hits: 5

"Turkey In The Straw," is a song that brings the ice cream man with it in the summer, but it has a racist past. Now, ice cream trucks have a new jingle to play.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/14/902456131/wutang-clans-rza-composes-new-ice-cream-truck-song?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music