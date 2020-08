Articles

Adelaide country songwriter Matt Ward recently released a new single – ‘Tattoos, Trucks and Country Music’. It’s got a big, rich full-band sound with a streak of soul running through it. There’s a hint of ZZ Top in there too, along with the kind of strong and bluesy, country-rock production of contemporaries like Paul Cauthen. …

