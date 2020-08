Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020

Evan Felker---the frontman of the Turnpike Troubadours---is sober, recovered, and thinking about music again. These are the revelations that came from an excerpt of the book "Red Dirt: Roots Music, Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, at Home Anywhere" by Josh Crutchmer scheduled for release.

