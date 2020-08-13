John Németh Signs With Nola Blue Records Announces New Album Releases New Single

Articles

Nola Blue Records has announced the signing of eminent blues vocalist and harmonicist, John Németh. Stronger Than Strong, the forthcoming 12-track album produced by Németh and recorded at Electraphonic Recording in Memphis, features 10 original compositions.

Németh says, “I am excited to be working with Nola Blue. The band and I had a ball cutting this record. I love the thrill of cutting live to a tape machine like all my favorite classic records. This young band is truly inspiring and have the experience to back me up. I felt the need to cut loose after rising from a crippling injury and struggling to stay positive through these trying times. My fans have been so good to me, it’s really unbelievable. I’m so grateful to share this record with the world right now. Enjoy!”

Nearly two decades after his debut album, The Jack of Harps, Németh returns to his roots for his tenth career release with some low-down blues and fresh rockin’ tunes all delivered in his unmistakable vocal style and range. Joined in the studio by his touring band, The Blue Dreamers, 19 year-old guitar prodigy Jon Hay, Matthew Wilson on bass, and drummer Danny Banks all share backing vocal duties as well.

Widely acclaimed internationally as both as a performer and recording artist, Németh is a tw0-time Blues Music Award winner and has received 18 BMA nominations, including five for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year. He is also a Living Blues magazine Blues Vocalist of the Year winner. Represented by Intrepid Artists International. Németh tours regularly, to the delight of a very loyal and ever-growing international fanbase.

For label president Sallie Bengston, it is a thrill to welcome Németh to the Nola Blue family. “John represents the best of both worlds as a reverent advocate of traditional blues while infusing a contemporary approach to connect with today’s audience. He is engaging in every way.”

Born and raised in Boise, Idaho, Németh moved to San Francisco in 2004. He spent the next nine years working with Anson Funderburgh, Junior Watson, Elvin Bishop and more. Relocating to Memphis, Tennessee in 2013, Németh both honors and continues the rich legacy of the music scene in his adopted hometown.

Stronger Than Strong is set for release on October 16th. Pre-order the new album beginning tomorrow, August 14th, and receive the first single, “I Can See Your Love Light Shine.” Plans are also underway for a virtual album release event on Friday, October 16th.

As I look out at my audiences, I see pure joy and radiance beaming from their faces. Music is such a powerful connection. It’s what keeps me going. I live to see your love lights shine. Thank you for your continued support! – John Németh

*Feature image by Laura Carbone courtesy of Nola Blue Records

