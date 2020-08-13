Marcus King Raises $80,000 for MusiCares

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3
24 year old phenom singer and songwriter, Marcus King, announced Four of A Kind, Live From Nashvillelive stream event series and auction raised $80,000 for MusiCares, with Spotify matching proceeds donated through their Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.
The series took place over four weeks every Monday July 13 – August 3 and included notable musical guests such as Billy Strings, Brent Hinds from Mastodon, Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian as well as singer-songwriter Early James. The event received widespread media acclaim from tastemaker media and was held in a safe and socially distant production space in Nashville and on-demand viewing of the performances ended yesterday. Watch performance clips including “Say You Will” here and “Honey” here.
King also last week announced a string of drive-in shows, beginning in September. Performing as Marcus King Trio at outdoor venues up and down the Eastern United States. Dates and locations below.
MARCUS KING TRIO: LIVE AT THE DRIVE-IN TOUR DATES
Friday, September 4 – Cape Cod, MA @ The Yarmouth Drive-in
Saturday, September 5 – East Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fair
Sunday, September 6 – Scranton, PA @ Circle Drive-In
Tuesday, September 8 – Morris, CT @ South Farms
Thursday, September 10 – Butler, PA @ Starlight Drive-In
Friday, September 11 – Richmond, VA @ City Stadium Drive-In
Saturday, September 12 – Kodak, TN @ The Smokies Stadium
