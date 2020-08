Articles

Sydney songwriter Callum Wylie has a brand new single ‘Close To You‘ out now and it’s the perfect introduction to his forthcoming debut solo album Marfa. Callum possesses the grace and relaxed delivery of some of the greats as he blends the finest aspects of folk and country sounds into his own sound and style. …

