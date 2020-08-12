The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Finally: Hank Williams Jr. Announced for the Country Music Hall of Fame

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Hank Jr.'s career has spanned so many decades, and has seen such major success over that time, that it was hard to pin him down as a Veteran or Modern Era inductee, but what was hard to argue with was that Bocephus belonged. 70 millions records sold, 5 total wins for Entertainer of the Year from the CMA and ACM Awards, 6 platinum records and 20 gold ones, 13 #1 albums, and 10 #1 singles...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/finally-hank-williams-jr-announced-for-the-country-music-hall-of-fame/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version