The Strokes to Share New Episode of Pirate Radio Series Feat. Colin Jost and Producer David Kahne

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

The Strokes will share a new installment of their ongoing pirate radio series, “Five Guys Talking About Things They Know Nothing About” on August 13 at 11A.M. PT/2P.M. ET. WatchHERE.

The new episode is the fourth installment of the show, and the second in a series in which the band will speak with the producers of their albums. The upcoming episode features The Strokes in conversation with Grammy-winning producer David Kahne—who produced their third album First Impressions of Earth from 2006—as well as their longtime friend, SNL’s Colin Jost.

The band’s new album The New Abnormal, their first in seven years, was released in April to widespread critical acclaim.

The album’s lead single, “Bad Decisions,” is currently #6 at Alternative radio and still climbing, marking the band’s first Alternative Top 10 since 2006 and setting the record for the most time between Alternative Top 10 entries. Additionally, “Bad Decisions,” went #1 on AAA in April. Upon release, The New Abnormal debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and reached #8 on the Billboard200, #1 Current Rock Album, #1 Top Current Album, #1 Current Alternative Album and #1 Vinyl Album.

Of The New Abnormal, The Times of London praises “The Strokes give us their second masterpiece,” while The New Yorker raves the album “sounds better to me than almost anything else I’ve listened to this spring.” NPR Music calls The New Abnormal “one of their best,” and Rolling Stone says it’s “their best since the glory days of the early ‘00s.” The Independent praises, “stacked with rolling, streetwise grooves, boldly graffitied onto the chipped paintwork of New York City past,” while Evening Standard says the “bold comeback is their best in years…up there with their best work while sounding boldly different from it.”

The New Abnormal was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin. The album’s cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

The Strokes are singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

THE NEW ABNORMAL TRACK LIST

The Adults Are Talking

Selfless

Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

Bad Decisions

Eternal Summer

At The Door

Why Are Sundays So Depressing

Not The Same Anymore

Ode To The Mets

The post The Strokes to Share New Episode of Pirate Radio Series Feat. Colin Jost and Producer David Kahne appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/the-strokes-to-share-new-episode-of-pirate-radio-series-feat-colin-jost-and-producer-david-kahne/