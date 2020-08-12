Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 16:17 Hits: 5

Today, education non-profitMighty Writers continue their weekly series with acclaimed singer-songwriter Jewel. This marks the third installment of a new benefit video series called Mighty SONG Writers to raise money for the Philadelphia-based literacy program, put together in partnership with media outlet Literary Hub. Episode one was kicked off by Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, followed by jazz pianistMarcus Roberts.

Each week, prominent musicians of various genres will play songs and also answer questions about literature — making for a unique video format. TheMighty SONG Writers series will continue with a new video every Wednesday, aiming to raise money to supportMighty Writers, whose mission is to teach low-income and minority kids to think clearly and write with clarity. The organization offers free programs for students from elementary through high school at nine centers in diverse neighborhoods around Philadelphia and New Jersey, including several bilingual locations for Spanish-speaking students.

Jewel is a singer, songwriter, writer, poet, actress, and painter from Alaska. She is the recipient of the Recording Academy’s Governors Award, and has played with Neil Young, Bob Dylan, et al. A Night Without Armor, her 1998 debut poetry collection, achieved bestseller status in The New York Times. Jewel followed that up with Chasing Down The Dawn, a book detailing her life on the road. Her latest work is the 2015 memoir, Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half The Story.

“I spent so much time worrying I wasn’t good enough. When I stopped doing that and put that energy into going, ‘what makes my brain unique or special?’, things really changed for me,” Jewel says in between songs.

* Feature photo by Dana Trippe

The post Watch: Jewel Performs on Mighty SONG Writers appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-jewel-performs-on-mighty-song-writers/