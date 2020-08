Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 12:58 Hits: 4

Architecture is a male-dominated domain. A new exhibition in Düsseldorf highlights the works of pioneering women in the field, from Lois L. Howe and Lilly Reich to Zaha Hadid and Alison Brooks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/over-a-century-of-women-in-architecture/a-54540041?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf