Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 08:59 Hits: 8

Legendary musician Trini Lopez has died of coronavirus complications in a Palm Springs, California hospital at the age of 83. NPR remembers his life and legacy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/12/901592070/trini-lopez-if-i-had-a-hammer-singer-dies-of-covid-19-complications-at-83?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music