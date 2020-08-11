Sturgill Simpson Set to Release ‘Sound and Fury’ Graphic Novel

Articles

Sturgill Simpson‘s 2019 album, Sound & Fury, came with an accessory in the form of a Netflix anime film by the same name. The film, set to the album, highlights a mysterious driver in a post-apocalyptic hellscape facing two opponents. Slated for November, Simpson and Z2 Comics are to release the film’s prequel, Sound & Fury: The Graphic Novel, exploring the driver’s beginnings.

The 144-page novel offers two different formats: a standard paperback version and a deluxe hardcover edition in a slipcase. Each is available for preorder. The project features the artwork of Rufus Dayglo, Deathburger, Rosi Kampe, Vasilis Lolos, and Takashi Okazaki.

Deathburger artwork

“Creatively this is one of the most ambitious projects we have published to date, with an incredible team behind it” says Z2 Comics publisher Josh Frankel. “The end result will not only be worth the wait, but will be one of the most complete realizations of any artist’s vision in the history of our company.”

The singer-songwriter performed a bluegrass livestream concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this summer to raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief, Special Forces Foundation, and the Equity Alliance. In April, Simpson said he tested positive for COVID-19 after a long struggle to find testing. Now in good health, he is working on a bluegrass album.

Watch “A Good Look” from Sound & Fury below.

