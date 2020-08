Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:04 Hits: 18

With mainstream radio offering no outlet for many of the most talented country artists of our generation, it's often up to word-of-mouth and social media influencers to help spread the word about artists actually worthy of mass consumption. This worked in Colter Wall's favor when he received a ringing endorsement from Joe Rogan.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/joe-rogan-hears-colter-wall-becomes-instant-fan/