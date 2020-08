Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 12

Title tracks often capture the mood, vibe and direction of an album. From Paul Simon's "Graceland" to Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," here's a playlist of the greatest title tracks.

(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns / Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/08/11/901312213/100-greatest-title-tracks-ever-laid-down-on-wax?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music