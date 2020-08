Articles

"Battle" is about the perfect last name for Wayd. Eternally situated between sin and redemption, rich and poor, sauced and sober, successful and forgotten, this is where you'll find Wayd's soul and songs, with these weighty forces constantly fighting for supremacy, and Wayd stuck right in the middle narrating it all.

