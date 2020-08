Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 11:21 Hits: 5

Before Luther and Goethe, the German language has traveled a long way from its Indo-European roots to New High German. A look at the complex history of a language that's still evolving today.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-german-took-on-its-modern-shape/a-54510039?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf