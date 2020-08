Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020

Swedish songwriter Nicky William has released his new single ‘I Fell In Love With Her‘, a minimal swoon of a song that recalls deep-voiced favourites of ours such as Leonard Cohen and Bill Callahan. The gentle sway of the song is an intoxicating and rich sound, propelled by warm, melodic bass and towards the end …

