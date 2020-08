Articles

Almost a decade ago, Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards gave up music and opened a cafe called Quitters Coffee. She returns now with Total Freedom, her first album in eight years.

(Image credit: Remi Theriault/Courtesy of the artist)

