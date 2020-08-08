The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rucker serves up Beer And Sunshine

Darius Rucker is out with a new summer single "Beers And Sunshine." Written via a physically distanced Zoom writing session with producer Ross Copperman and fellow songwriters Josh Osborne and J.T. Harding, Rucker sings about turning off the divisive headlines on TV and focusing on "beers and sunshine / bonfires and summertime / back porch nights in South Carolina." This is Rucker's first country single since "First Time" in 2018....

