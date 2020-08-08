Ryman goes live

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 August 2020 07:39

Ryman Auditorium is launching its first-ever livestream concert series, Live at the Ryman, with livestream performances to fans at home. The six-week, Friday night livestream experience kicks off Aug. 14 with for KING & COUNTRY. The series continues with Cam, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Brett Young and Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale to the public this Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. CST....

