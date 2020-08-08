Niemann doubles up

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 August 2020

Jerrod Niemann is serving up a double dose of new music from his Lost & Found project with "Tequila Kisses" and "Ghost Rider" out today. As his first release in nearly two years and first independent release in over a decade, Niemann co-wrote and co-produced the songs in his home studio. The songs drew inspiration from recent life changes and reflect exactly what the project's name suggests - Niemann getting back to his center and finding himself through the ups and downs of life....

