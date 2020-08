Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 14:45 Hits: 4

A strong case can be made without any hyperbole that Daniel Donato is the best young guitarist in country music, and maybe one of the best young guitarists, period. With twang taking such a strong position in his repertoire, country music community should be proud and Donato's chosen to make his home in country's confines. But there is no confining Daniel Donato.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-daniel-donatos-a-young-mans-country/