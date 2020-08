Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 15:31 Hits: 9

Esther Ngumbi, a professor from Kenya, and Ifeanyi Nsofor, a doctor in Nigeria, react to the megastar's movie-length music video — and to criticism from other Africans.

(Image credit: Parkwood Entertainment/Disney + via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/08/07/899421948/opinion-we-are-africans-heres-our-view-of-beyonc-s-black-is-king?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music