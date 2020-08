Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 19:59 Hits: 10

NPR Music has launched The South Got Something To Say, a canon of Southern hip-hop. Its creator, critic Briana Younger, and NPR's Rodney Carmichael explained the project on All Things Considered.

(Image credit: Joelle Avelino for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/07/899849680/the-south-got-something-to-say-is-a-celebratory-canon-of-southern-rap?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music