Avetts are out with I Go To My Heart

Published on Saturday, 08 August 2020

The Avett Brothers released "I Go To My Heart," the second single from their new album, "The Third Gleam," out Aug. 28 on American Recordings/Loma Vista Recordings. The album will be released on CD and digitally on Aug. 28, with vinyl available on Sept. 18. While written and recorded ahead of the pandemic and most recent social reform movements, the eight-song collection addresses injustice, incarceration and mortality, as well as resilience, love, and hope....

