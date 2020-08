Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 16:50 Hits: 13

Recorded by Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, sampled by Kanye West and Rapsody, and streamed by the millions, the anti-lynching song has taken on a new relevance in the era of Black Lives Matter

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/strange-fruit-history-legacy-1030942/