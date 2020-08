Articles

Gary Allan attempting to relaunch his career on radio has now morphed from a storyline into a bonafide saga. His latest attempt is the song "Waste of a Whiskey Drink" that has been released to the public and radio from a still unnamed album fans have been waiting some five years for.

