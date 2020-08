Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 13:10 Hits: 4

Gainesville’s nine-piece retro-soul and blues amalgam The Savants of Soul have been pinpointing of their sound to the city of Muscle Shoals, where they recorded their forthcoming record at Rick […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/08/music-news/savants-of-soul-deliver-with-deliverance