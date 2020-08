Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

The Disney+ documentary Howard features the life and work of Howard Ashman, a lyricist known for Little Shop of Horrors and one half of the duo that brought the music for three classic films to life.

(Image credit: Disney)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/06/899642706/a-new-documentary-shines-a-spotlight-on-the-lyricist-behind-the-disney-renaissan?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music