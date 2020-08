Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020

Hartland Hootenanny, the weekly variety show created by Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor, will head from the internet to the radio airwaves of WMOT 89.5 FM for a limited run starting Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. CST. Now in its fifth month of Saturday evening YouTube webcasts, Hartland Hootenanny is an old-time barn dance of music, humor and...

